Congo rallies to 3-1 win against Uzbekistan to seal place in knockout stage

Congo's Yoane Wissa (20) celebrates their first goal on a penalty kick during the World Cup Group K soccer match between DR Congo and Uzbekistan in Atlanta, Saturday, June 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

By JAMES ROBSON

Congo advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time by rallying to a 3-1 win against Uzbekistan on Saturday.

The African nation was playing in soccer's biggest tournament for only the second time in its history after a 52-year absence. Two second-half goals from Yoane Wissa and one from Fiston Mayele sealed the win and saw Congo join Cape Verde as another surprise qualifier for the round of 32.

Uzbekistan led through Eldor Shomurodov's first-half strike that looked set to end Congo's hopes.

But Sébastien Desabre's team produced a rousing fight after the break.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.