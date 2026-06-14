Daichi Kamada's late header gives Japan 2-2 draw with Netherlands in Group F World Cup opener

Daichi Kamada scored on a header off Koki Ogawa's corner kick in the 88th minute, sending the Samurai Blue fans into a frenzy and giving Japan a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in their World Cup opener on Sunday.
While the Dutch extended their unbeaten streak to 16 games in group play, the orange-clad Oranje supporters were stunned by the late goal that left them at 21-2-11 in group play at the World Cup.
Virgil Van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville scored off each post for the Netherlands early in the second half, while Keito Nakamura had a goal between those as part of a three-goal flurry in just 14 minutes.
An uneventful first half changed quickly after the break for a crowd evenly split at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys with the retractable roof that offered relief from the muggy Texas heat, and the giant video board that fans had a hard time keeping their eyes off.
Summerville gave the eighth-ranked Dutch the lead in the 64th minute, and Japan was running out of hope when Ogawa sent the corner that Kamada timed perfectly. The ball deflected slightly again on its way toward Bart Verbruggen, who got his hands on it with a sprawling dive but couldn't keep it from going in.
Van Dijk sent a header toward the far post on the right in the 50th minute, bending forward from inside the penalty area as he stared at the ball before it caromed in for the Dutch captain’s 13th international goal.
Nakamura answered seven minutes later for 18th-ranked Japan, turning and rifling a shot past Verbruggen from the left side of the arc after taking a pass from Takefusa Kubo.
Another seven minutes later, Summerville took a pass from Ryan Gravenberch and sent a left-footed shot to the far left post past Zion Suzuki, where it caromed in again.
The Dutch’s most recent loss before the elimination round came the last time the World Cup was in the United States in 1994, when a group play defeat was followed by a quarterfinal loss to Brazil at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
In Group F, the Netherlands plays Sweden on Saturday in Houston, while Japan goes to Monterrey, Mexico, to face Tunisia on Saturday.© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
10 Comments
Login to comment
Japantime
This might be the final preview. Japan looked the much better side on the field. These two should both make the playoffs. They will both destroy the other teams in their group.
Ah_so
Well since Japan! Dull first half but the second half was great. And one of the shortest teams scoring with a header against one of the tallest was a great accomplishment.
patkim
Considering the Dutch were the highest ranked team in the group, I think Japan did admirably well. Of course, they should still take Sweden and Tunisia seriously, but they still must feel good about forcing a draw with the Netherlands.
Newgirlintown
Well since Japan!
Tamarama
I'm amazed they actually scored from a header though, they had not won a single arial duel to that point in the match. They got lucky.
Japan are going to have to adjust as they play against other tall sides to go deep in the tournament.
Negative Nancy
Japan team looked confident with the ball and ready for the challenge. I thought they could have won the game. Looking forward to the next.
I've decided I'm going to support Japan this time. England are not worth my attention.
ThePunisher
Well done Japan - although to be honest I had pencilled them in for a win against a fairly mediocre Dutch team.
Both teams should advance, but in what order? Japan absolutely wants to top this group and avoid a likely second round match up with Brazil (assuming they top their group).
isabelle
Well done, Samurai Blue. The Netherlands are a strong team.
The kick-off was a little too early for me to watch, but I'll be watching the Tunisia game next Sunday afternoon.
Simon turner
I think Japanese productivity will decrease 20% today because of waking up at 5am
wallace
Some of the Japanese cleaned up the stadium after the match.