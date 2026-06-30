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Cody Gakpo scored for the Netherlands against Morocco in the World Cup round of 32 but they were beaten on penalties Image: AFP
2026 fifa world cup

Dutch soccer chiefs condemn online racism after World Cup exit

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KANSAS CITY

Dutch soccer chiefs have condemned online racist abuse aimed at Netherlands players after their painful elimination from the World Cup.

The three-time finalists lost on penalties to Morocco in Monday's round-of-32 match in the Mexican city of Monterrey following a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo put the Netherlands in front in the 72nd minute but Issa Diop leveled for the North African side in stoppage time.

The Dutch football association thanked players and coaching staff for their "dedication and commitment" during the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

"We also extend our sincere appreciation to the supporters -- those in the stadium, those watching from home, and everyone around the world who followed and supported the Netherlands," it said in a statement.

But the association also highlighted racial abuse aimed at Dutch players.

"Football brings people together, regardless of origin or background," it said. "We have seen online reactions in which players have been subjected to racist and discriminatory abuse following the team's elimination.

"We draw a clear line against such behavior. Racism and discrimination have no place in football, online, or in our society."

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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