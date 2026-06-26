 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Germany Ecuador WCup Soccer
Ecuador's Pedro Vite celebrates Ecuador's Gonzalo Plata scoring his side's second goal against Germany during the second half of a World Cup Group E soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
2026 fifa world cup

Ecuador advances to knockout rounds, beating Germany 2-1

1 Comment
By RONALD BLUM
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Gonzalo Plata poked the ball past Manuel Neuer in the 77th minute, and Ecuador advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup by rallying for a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday.

Germany, which clinched first place in Group E with victories in its first two games, went ahead on Leroy Sané's second-minute goal. Nilson Angulo scored Ecuador's first goal of the tournament in the ninth minute.

Plata scored after a corner kick was nodded on by Kevin Rodríguez. Neuer, the 40-year-old Germany goalkeeper who came out of international retirement for the World Cup, was about the grasp the ball when Plata raised his left foot and with a toe put the ball into the net.

Ecuador finished third in the group with four points and advanced past the group stage for the second time, the first since a round of 16 game in 2002.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including the purchase process, financing options and latest market trends. The webinar will be held from 6pm to 7pm (Japan Standard Time) on July 14 (Tuesday), 2026.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

So here's an observation that I am just going to put out there.

This tournament, more than ever before, looks black. Players of African decent, or African themselves, make up a very large portion of the players.

When put into well funded, well organised leagues and development programs, they are the best soccer players in the world.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Shukunegi Village

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The Ultimate Guide to Japan Summer Music Festivals for 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Do You Need the EJU to Study at University in Japan? (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

SHEN on Music, Identity and Finding Aloha in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

10 Japan Travel Books to Inspire Future Trips

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Why Women’s Education Isn’t Driving Japan’s Birth Rate Decline

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Gifu

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s New Specified Residence Card

GaijinPot Blog

Takayama Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel