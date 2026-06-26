Ecuador advances to knockout rounds, beating Germany 2-1

Gonzalo Plata poked the ball past Manuel Neuer in the 77th minute, and Ecuador advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup by rallying for a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday.
Germany, which clinched first place in Group E with victories in its first two games, went ahead on Leroy Sané's second-minute goal. Nilson Angulo scored Ecuador's first goal of the tournament in the ninth minute.
Plata scored after a corner kick was nodded on by Kevin Rodríguez. Neuer, the 40-year-old Germany goalkeeper who came out of international retirement for the World Cup, was about the grasp the ball when Plata raised his left foot and with a toe put the ball into the net.
Ecuador finished third in the group with four points and advanced past the group stage for the second time, the first since a round of 16 game in 2002.© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
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Tamarama
So here's an observation that I am just going to put out there.
This tournament, more than ever before, looks black. Players of African decent, or African themselves, make up a very large portion of the players.
When put into well funded, well organised leagues and development programs, they are the best soccer players in the world.