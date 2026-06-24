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Ghana England WCup Soccer
Ghana's Fatawu Issahaku (7) and England's Noni Madueke (20) battle for the ball during the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Ghana in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
2026 fifa world cup

England and Ghana play to 0-0 draw despite flurry-filled final minutes

2 Comments
By KYLE HIGHTOWER
FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

England dominated possession but came up empty on several late scoring opportunities in a 0-0 draw with Ghana on Tuesday at the World Cup.

Both teams won their opening matches, with Ghana beating Panama 1-0 and England defeating Croatia 4-2. Now both still have work to do in Group L before securing a spot in the knockout round.

England, which has not lost to an African country at the World Cup in nine meetings, outshot Ghana 19-1 but failed capitalize on multiple chances in the closing minutes.

England lost to France in the quarterfinals at the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Ghana hasn’t made it to the knockout round since reaching the quarterfinals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The Three Lions had a chance to take the lead in the 86th minute when Nico O’Reilly’s header hit the crossbar. Harry Kane gathered the rebound but couldn’t get enough on it with his left foot and shot high.

Ghana’s best chance came in the 78th minute came when Abdul Fatawu outfought England midfielder Eberechi Eze for the ball and raced down the sideline. He fed the ball to Prince Adu, but he was challenged from behind by Ezri Konsa before he could get off a shot. Adu wanted a foul but didn’t get it.

In the first half, England had 60% of the possession but only five attempts on goal, with Kane missing inside the box just before the end of the half.

Ghana picked up the pace in the second half, getting a chance in the 50th minute when Marvin Senaya got a touch in the box, but couldn’t quite get much behind a header as it was blocked by the England defense.

England will play its final group match against Panama on Saturday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Ghana will take on Panama on Saturday in Philadelphia.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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2 Comments
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Utterly dull spectacle. But well done Ghana.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Only the last team in the group is eliminated. Both will get through. Next time FIFA should have less teams as the quality of the games will be much better. There has been a lack of interest this year due to the big scores and weak teams playing. More people might watch the games when it gets down to the last 24.

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