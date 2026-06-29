England moving on at World Cup but questions linger

By Martyn WOOD

England ground out top spot in Group L after eventually seeing off a stubborn Panama side on Saturday, though Thomas Tuchel's team showed there is further work needed to be true World Cup contenders.

After launching their title bid with a chaotic but thrilling 4-2 win over Croatia, England found life far tougher against lower-ranked opponents Ghana and Panama.

Until Jude Bellingham broke the deadlock an hour into the 2-0 win over Panama, England looked in danger of surrendering top spot and complicating their route back to New Jersey for the final on July 19.

It was never going to be easy for a team desperate to end 60 years of disappointment, but questions abound about England's staying power in North America.

"We had the goal in mind before the start of the tournament that we wanted to take it in sections. We've achieved our first objective, which was to win the group," said Bellingham. "You want to try and craft your way through the tournament as best as possible. We've done that by winning today."

However, topping the group is hardly an achievement for a side that have reached the last two European Championship finals and the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Bellingham has ended any pre-tournament conversation over his place in the team, as England's standout performer in the group stage.

The Real Madrid midfielder knows the team must step it up though as a last-32 meeting awaits with the Democratic Republic of Congo, before a potential showdown at the Estadio Azteca with co-host Mexico.

"We have to go through all the best teams, all the teams that deserve to be in the next round," said Bellingham.

"We have to try and go through them as if they're the same thing. We also have to be aware that to win the World Cup, you're going to have to play against tough people."

On Saturday, Marcus Rashford pitched a compelling case to start in the next round as a consistent threat down England's left flank, while Bukayo Saka delivered the corner that led to Bellingham's opener.

Arsenal winger Saka, like Rashford, had appeared off the bench in the first two games after working his way back from an Achilles injury that troubled him late in the domestic season.

Nobody at their peak yet

Rashford could now retain his place ahead of Anthony Gordon. Saka also looks set to replace his Gunners team-mate Noni Madueke after proving his fitness.

"I don't think anyone's playing at their peak level that we've seen them play at during the season," Rashford told BBC Radio.

"But it's a good problem to have, because as individuals, as a team, we have strides to take and you never want your best performances to be in the group stage anyway.

"We want to kick on and grow and go full throttle against teams and try to punish them at every opportunity."

Harry Kane bagged England's second goal to become England's all-time leading World Cup scorer with 11, but Tuchel could be left with another defensive headache after Jarell Quansah hobbled off late on.

Quansah was standing in for the injured Reece James at right-back, a position where Tuchel was already short on options after the withdrawal of Tino Livramento.

Despite keeping clean sheets against Ghana and Panama, England remain vulnerable in defence, as highlighted by their fragile display against Croatia.

Tuchel is confident England will build on a successful, if not entirely convincing, group stage campaign.

"We believe we will get better, and we will... it is no problem putting the work in and growing into a tournament like this," said the German.

"It is important now that we keep believing, focusing on what we can influence and every game will be different. There are so many different styles and cultures of football... the most important is to be brave and courageous and go step by step."

© 2026 AFP