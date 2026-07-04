 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ecuador Mexico WCup Soccer
A Mexican fan waits in the rain for the start of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko )
2026 fifa world cup

FIFA considering earlier kickoff for Mexico vs. England at the World Cup due to thunderstorm fears

1 Comment
By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ and JAMES ROBSON
MEXICO CITY

The World Cup round of 16 match between Mexico and England on Sunday could be moved to an earlier kickoff due to concerns about an afternoon thunderstorm forecast in Mexico City.

FIFA is looking at the possibility of starting the game earlier than the scheduled 6 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because no final decision has been made.

Among the concerns for FIFA is the possible disruption caused by flooding.

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre spoke out against changing the kickoff time.

“It’s a kick in the gut; now we must change everything. It’s not that all the work goes down the drain—though it’s close—because you’re having to scrap six hours of scheduled planning. I don’t like it at all,” Aguirre told Radio Formula. “Obviously, we’ll abide by what FIFA says, but neither my players nor I are happy about it.”

Rescheduling the match could also affect England’s preparations. The Three Lions are scheduled to arrive late Friday and will hold their Saturday training session at the UNAM Pumas grounds in the south of the capital, leaving them with significantly less time to acclimatize to the Mexican capital’s high elevation before kick-off.

The Azteca Stadium sits at more than 7,300 feet (2,200 meters) above sea level. For elite athletes to perform at their peak at high altitude, a period of adaption is required to reduce fatigue caused by lower atmospheric pressure and reduced oxygen availability, experts say. Sports scientists generally recommend an extended acclimation period of at least two weeks, or the “fly-in, fly-out” method of arriving as close to game time as possible before acute symptoms set in.

The game will be Mexico City's fifth and final match of the World Cup.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including the purchase process, financing options and latest market trends. The webinar will be held from 6pm to 7pm (Japan Standard Time) on July 14 (Tuesday), 2026.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Its a shambles and the refs are biased and definite twisters,

It’s all about the dough these days I’m afraid and that makes rel supporters like me who support their local team through thick or thin, ruddy cross.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Kamikura Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Summer Fashion Trends for 2026 to Stay Fresh

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Kifune Myojin Shrine Kanazawa: Love and Separation Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

The World Cosplay Summit (WCS) Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel

10 Unique Japanese Baby Products

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Cool Summer Destinations in Japan (2026 Guide)

GaijinPot Blog

Cat Stationmasters in Japan: Rural Rail’s Cutest Savior

GaijinPot Blog

Osaka Area Events for July 2026

GaijinPot Blog

From Volcanoes to Sea Caves: A Tokyo Weekend Trip Through Izu

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tokyo Area Events for July 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Improve Your Japanese from Watching NHK Asadora

GaijinPot Blog