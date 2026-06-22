Japan's 2nd World Cup match draws 30.2% viewership in Tokyo area

Fans react to Japan's third goal as they watch the second half of their World Cup Group F soccer match against Tunisia in Mexico during a public viewing event in Tokyo on Sunday.

Viewership for the terrestrial broadcast of Japan's second World Cup Group F match against Tunisia averaged 30.2 percent in the Kanto region surrounding Tokyo, an audience research firm said Monday.

Preliminary data released by Video Research Ltd showed that the game, broadcast by Nippon TV and its affiliate stations from 1 p.m. Sunday, drew an average rating of 30.5 percent in the Kansai region centered on Osaka.

The match, which Japan won 4-0 in Mexico, was also available through other platforms, including public broadcaster NHK's BS satellite channel and online streaming service DAZN.

The Nippon TV broadcast peaked at 37.0 percent in Kanto and 37.5 percent in Kansai around the time the game at Estadio Monterrey ended shortly before 3 p.m.

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