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Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on Thursday. ( Image: AP/Hiro Komae
2026 fifa world cup

Moriyasu, Japan players return following World Cup exit

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TOKYO

Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu thanked supporters but gave no indication about his future plans after the Samurai Blue returned home Thursday following their World Cup exit.

The Japan Football Association is expected to ask the 57-year-old tactician to stay in his role with the Asian Cup looming six months away in Saudi Arabia.

The squad returned to Japan in separate groups, with Moriyasu and some players greeted at Tokyo's Haneda airport by around 700 fans, while roughly 500 supporters welcomed other members arriving at Narita airport near the capital.

"After resting a bit, I firstly want to thoroughly review the tournament," Moriyasu said. "That is all that is decided for now."

The Samurai Blue advanced from Group F as runners-up with one win and two draws, reaching the knockout stage for a third consecutive World Cup.

Their campaign at the tournament co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States ended in Houston with a 2-1 defeat to five-time champions Brazil in the round of 32 after conceding a stoppage-time goal.

Moriyasu became the first manager to lead Japan at consecutive World Cups after steering them to the round of 16 at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Responding to rumors that the JFA would extend Moriyasu's contract by only a year, former Samurai Blue star Keisuke Honda took to social media earlier in the day to nominate himself for the job.

"If this is just a stopgap measure because no other candidate can be found, why not give me a try? If we lose at the Asian Cup, you can fire me on the spot, no questions asked," the 40-year-old posted on X.

© KYODO

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