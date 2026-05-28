Germany urges players to avoid political statements at World Cup

Germany sporting director Rudi Voeller on Wednesday urged members of the World Cup squad to avoid making political statements during this summer's tournament.

Speaking from Germany's pre-World Cup camp in northern Bavaria, Voeller said players were not under a gag order but encouraged them to keep sport and politics "somewhat separate" while at the finals.

Voeller said there would be no specialist media training ahead of the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, unlike in the lead-up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"If someone wishes to do so, they are welcome to do it in the run-up to the tournament," Voeller said of players making political statements. "However, if it hasn't happened until this point, it generally shouldn't start happening now."

The 66-year-old hoped Germany learned from their experience four years ago in Qatar, where the team's build-up to the tournament was dominated by discussion about a ban on political symbols.

In Qatar, the German players covered their mouths in their pre-match photo before their tournament opener against Japan and some commentators suggested it contributed to their poor showing at the tournament.

"Every player is fully aware of the situation; after all, a significant number of the current squad members were also part of the team that went to Qatar," said Voeller. "Naturally, we won't see a repeat of what happened previously -- namely, (players and officials) launching various campaigns or conducting interviews and reporting critically on certain issues immediately before a match."

Voeller said he would leave it up to the media to report on political issues. "You (the media) are free to do that. We're not imposing any gag orders."

The former Germany striker, who won the World Cup in 1990, said he felt athletes taking political stands made little impact, pointing to the 1980 Moscow Olympics boycott by the United States and other nations.

"We are here to play in a World Cup. That takes precedence; we are footballers, and our goal is to inspire the people... and perhaps offer them a distraction from their everyday worries," said Voeller. "We would be well advised to simply look forward to the World Cup now. Despite all the unpleasant circumstances that may surround it, we should nonetheless strive to play good, attractive football and inspire the fans.

"Even back then, during the 1980s Olympics, when the Americans, along with all the Western nations, decided not to attend the Games, I felt that was the wrong decision even at the time."

Germany face Finland in Mainz on Sunday in their final pre-tournament friendly on home soil.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann said injured veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer would not be back in time to play this weekend but would feature at the World Cup.

© 2026 AFP