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FILE - Akron Stadium, a 2026 FIFA World Cup venue, sits in Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)
2026 fifa world cup

Guadalajara often called the most Mexican city in the country ready to host a third World Cup

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By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ
MEXICO CITY

The people of Guadalajara like to brag about it being the most Mexican city in the country. And perhaps they’re right. After all, the state of Jalisco, where the western city is located, is the birthplace of the mariachi band and tequila.

Besides the music and the famous drink, Guadalajara is a city of stunning colonial beauty and deep-rooted passion for soccer, having already hosted two World Cups in 1970 and 1986. However, security concerns arose following a federal military operation in late February that resulted in the death of CJNG drug cartel leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes.

Local and federal authorities, as well as FIFA officials, have expressed confidence in the city’s security for the World Cup.

Last March, the city hosted two matches of the intercontinental playoff, and more than 80,000 fans attended without incident.

The Guadalajara Cathedral remains the city’s most recognizable silhouette with its unique neo-Gothic yellow spires. Inside, you’ll find the reliquary of Santa Innocence and a collection of historic art.

The Hospicio Cabañas, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a former orphanage that is an architectural marvel designed by Manuel Tolsá. It houses 57 breathtaking murals by José Clemente Orozco.

Guadalajara’s culinary identity is defined by bold, spicy flavors that are a source of immense local pride, but be warned: the spice levels here are not for the faint of heart, starting with the iconic "Torta Ahogada," a crusty birote roll stuffed with fried pork and submerged in a spicy tomato sauce.

While birria has become a global trend, in Guadalajara it is traditionally made with goat (chivo), not beef. The meat is slow-roasted in a deep pit until it falls apart, then served in a rich, spiced consommé.

Another local favorite is “meat in its juice,” a dish consisting of finely chopped steak cooked in its own flavored broth, mixed with crispy bacon, beans, and grilled onions. It is traditionally served in a clay bowl with a side of radishes and cilantro and is widely considered the ultimate local soul food.

There is no public transportation available to get to the stadium and hailing a cab to go directly to the stadium gates on match days is not going to be allowed. Local authorities have implemented the “Ride al Estadio” program, offering shuttles from 10 designated points across the city for ticket holders. These buses drop fans in the Bajío area, leaving a final 800-meter walk to the entrance. Play it safe and avoid street-hailed taxis, stick to authorized “sitio” stands or reputable ride-sharing apps.

While arriving at the stadium can be relatively smooth if you head out early, leaving is notoriously difficult. The venue is bordered by major highways that frequently become gridlocked once 48,000 fans spill out at once. Avoid the temptation to call an Uber immediately; instead, consider waiting at the stadium’s concourse for an hour or walking toward the nearby Periférico to catch a ride.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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