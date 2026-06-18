 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Croatia England WCup Soccer
England's Harry Kane (9) celebrates after scoring a goal during the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Croatia in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
2026 fifa world cup

Harry Kane ties England's record for World Cup goals in 4-2 win over Croatia

3 Comments
By SCHUYLER DIXON
ARLINGTON, Texas

Harry Kane scored twice to equal the English record for World Cup goals, Jude Bellingham added another two minutes into the second half and England beat Croatia 4-2 on Wednesday.

Martin Baturina and Petar Musa answered each of Kane's first-half goals in a rematch of the 2018 semifinal game won by Croatia. Musa's goal came on the final play before the whistle ending the first half.

The even score didn't last long once play resumed.

Bellingham took a long pass and stayed clear of the defender the rest of the way, sending a shot past Dominik Livakovic and in off the far post. Marcus Rashford padded the lead in the 85th minute.

Kane, who won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup in Russia by scoring six times, is up to 10 World Cup goals, tying Gary Lineker's mark from the 1986 and 1990 tournaments.

The 32-year-old striker's first goal came on his second chance on a penalty kick after Livakovic's save on the first try was nullified by a video review that showed both his feet off the goal line as Kane was striking the ball.

Kane went the same way toward the right post with the second attempt, while Livakovic lunged the other direction, to his right.

The penalty was called when Luka Modric, the 40-year-old midfielder who extended his Croatian record by appearing in his fifth World Cup, kicked Noni Madueke in the thigh.

Kane matched Lineker's mark when the Bayern Munich striker easily beat Livakovic with a powerful header off a corner kick from Declan Rice. Kane has 81 international goals.

Bellingham almost immediately had another great scoring chance soon after his seventh international goal. Livakovic made that save and about a half-dozen more in a matter of minutes during a frenetic English attack.

Musa plays for Major League Soccer's FC Dallas, which has its home games about 40 miles from AT&T Stadium.

The retractable roof venue that is home to the NFL's Dallas Cowboys is giving World Cup fans an air-conditioned reprieve from the muggy Texas heat, this time for white-clad English fans and Croatian supporters who were mostly wearing their country's familiar red-and-white checkered uniforms, not the blue kits the players had on.

Musa tracked a header from Ivan Perisic and put a one-timer past Jordan Pickford, who was also beaten in the 36th minute by Baturina. That shot into the left corner ticked off Pickford's hand.

England next plays Ghana in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in Group L on Tuesday, the same day Croatia plays Panama in Toronto.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get a Mortgage in Japan

Learn how to get a mortgage in Japan. The webinar will be held from 7pm to 8pm (JST) on June 25 (Thursday), 2026.

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

Well England won and they had soooo many chances to score. Looked well dodgy at half time but done miles better after.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Great match. Showed how dangerous England can be. Strong up front but the defence doesn't look as strong.

Loving the boos for the hydration break.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

England is in a weak group.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Takedao Tunnel Trail: Japan’s Abandoned Railway Hike Through Dark Tunnels

GaijinPot Blog

San’nai-Maruyama iseki Special Historical Site

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Shukunegi Village

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Top 10 Tokyo Summer Exhibitions for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Moving to Japan with Kids: Tips for a Smooth Transition

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

I Entered Japan’s Concert Ticket Lottery—Here’s What Happened

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Celebrates Japan Summer: Hawaiian Shirts and Live Sets

GaijinPot Blog

Yufuin no Mori

GaijinPot Travel