In Ankara, Iran World Cup squad players start U.S. visa process

Four players and a staffer from Iran's national football team were seen leaving the US Embassy in Ankara after submitting their visa applications ahead of the 2026 World Cup

At least four Iranian footballers and one of their entourage went to the U.S. embassy in Ankara Thursday to submit visa applications for the World Cup, an AFP correspondent said.

The squad arrived in Turkey's southern Antalya resort on Monday for a training camp ahead of the 2026 tournament that is being co-hosted by United States, which began bombing Iran alongside Israel on February 28, sparking war.

A ceasefire agreement has halted hostilities since April 8.

Four players in navy blue tracksuits along with a staffer in black could be seen entering the embassy in the morning, the correspondent said.

The players were also expected to follow similar procedures at the Canadian embassy -- which alongside Mexico is a co-host of the World Cup.

Iran and the United States cut diplomatic ties in 1980 but the Iranian football federation vice president on Tuesday said he was "very confident" in FIFA's protocols as the team prepare to play at the World Cup.

"Team Melli", as the Iran squad is known, will play two friendlies ahead of the World Cup in Antalya against Gambia on May 29 and Mali on June 4.

Iran have been drawn in Group G and open their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.

They will then face Belgium in the same city, and round off their group matches against Egypt in Seattle.

Iran are seeking to reach the knockout stages for the first time, having fallen short in their previous six appearances in the World Cup finals.

© 2026 AFP