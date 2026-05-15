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Hajime Moriyasu, head coach of Japan's national soccer team, speaks during a news conference announcing Japan's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Tokyo on Friday. Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
2026 fifa world cup

Injured Mitoma fails to make Japan's World Cup squad

2 Comments
TOKYO

Injured Kaoru Mitoma was left out of Japan's World Cup squad on Friday in a major blow to their chances of progressing beyond the last 16 for the first time.

The 28-year-old winger suffered a hamstring injury during Brighton's 3-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League last weekend.

"The medical team assessed that it would be difficult for him to get back to fitness during the tournament," coach Hajime Moriyasu said in naming his squad in Tokyo.

Monaco forward Takumi Minamino also missed out after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in late December.

Japan have been drawn with the Netherlands, Sweden and Tunisia in Group F and they start their campaign against the Dutch in Arlington, Texas on June 14.

Mitoma is one of Japan's best players and scored the winner in their 1-0 friendly victory over England at Wembley in March.

He also played a key role in his country's shock wins over Germany and Spain at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Japan eventually lost on penalties to Croatia in the last 16.

Ajax's Takehiro Tomiyasu made the 26-man squad despite not having played for Japan since June 2024 because of injuries.

Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada, Liverpool's Wataru Endo and Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo were all included.

Wolfsburg's Kento Shiogai, who won his first cap in Japan's 1-0 win over Scotland in Glasgow in March, also made the cut.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Zion Suzuki (Parma/ITA), Keisuke Osako (Sanfrecce Hiroshima), Tomoki Hayakawa (Kashima Antlers)

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo), Shogo Taniguchi (Sint-Truiden/BEL), Ko Itakura (Ajax/NED), Tsuyoshi Watanabe (Feyenoord/NED), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Ajax/NED), Hiroki Ito (Bayern Munich/GER), Ayumu Seko (Le Havre/FRA), Yukinari Sugawara (Werder Bremen/GER), Junnosuke Suzuki (Copenhagen/DEN)

Midfielders/forwards: Wataru Endo (Liverpool/ENG), Junya Ito (Genk/BEL), Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace/GER), Koki Ogawa (NEC/NED), Daizen Maeda (Celtic/SCO), Ritsu Doan (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Ayase Ueda (Feyenoord/NED), Ao Tanaka (Leeds United/ENG), Keito Nakamura (Reims/FRA), Kaishu Sano (Mainz/GER), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad/ESP), Yuito Suzuki (Freiburg/GER), Kento Shiogai (Wolfsburg/GER), Keisuke Goto (Sint-Truiden/BEL)

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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2 Comments
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I don't suppose that any of the teams taking part have all their players fit, there's always players injured.

Interesting that according to the squad list Crystal Palace have moved to Germany!

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That's a real shame about Mitoma as he is a great player and it's unfortunate for him and football fans that he won't be taking part.

"Interesting that according to the squad list Crystal Palace have moved to Germany!"

If only! Oh yes, that’s more my cup of tea. What am I like? I don't like Palace you see.

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