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Ivory Coast Curacao WCup Soccer
Ivory Coast's Nicolas Pepe (19) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Curacao and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
2026 fifa world cup

Ivory Coast into World Cup knockout round for 1st time after 2-0 win over Curacao

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By DAN GELSTON
PHILADELPHIA

Ivory Coast got goals from Nicolas Pépé in each half and advanced to the World Cup knockout round for the first time in the West African team’s history with a 2-0 victory over Curaçao on Thursday.

Les Éléphants have crashed the party and made it out of their group for the first time in four World Cup appearances.

Ivory Coast beat Ecuador 1-0 in its tournament opener — at the same Philadelphia stadium as Thursday’s game — and lost to Germany in its Group E second game.

Ivory Coast will play June 30 against either France or Norway — whichever is the runner-up in Group I.

Curaçao needed to win and instead failed to become the smallest nation to qualify for the knockout stages.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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