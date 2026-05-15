Japan's Mitoma a major doubt for World Cup

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma is a major doubt for the 2026 World Cup after being ruled out of Brighton's final two Premier League games of the season.

Mitoma suffered a hamstring injury during Brighton's 3-0 win over Wolves last weekend.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu is due to name his World Cup squad on Friday. The absence of Mitoma, who scored the winner in the Samurai Blue's 1-0 victory over England at Wembley in March, would be a major blow to Japan's hopes of progressing beyond the last 16 for the first time.

"Regarding the World Cup, I'm not sure yet. We'll be in touch with the Japan federation," Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said on Thursday. "We really have to be patient with this injury, we cannot give a clear schedule. He will miss our two games. That is sad for Kaoru. He was in good form and had a big impact on our performances."

Japan will begin their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands in Arlington, Texas on June 14. They will also face Tunisia and Sweden in Group F.

© 2026 AFP