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Japan's head coach Hajime Moriyasu hopes his team's strong showing at the World Cup will inspire other Asian nations. Image: AFP
2026 fifa world cup

Japan coach hopes World Cup success can inspire Asian rivals

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ARLINGTON, Texas

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu hopes his side's World Cup exploits will inspire other Asian countries after AFP footage showed Chinese soccer fans celebrating the success of their traditional rivals.

Japan and China have often had fraught political ties, but some Chinese supporters in Shanghai put that aside to cheer Japan's 4-0 win over Tunisia.

Japan sealed their place in the last 32 on Thursday following a 1-1 draw with Sweden in Texas and face Brazil next.

Asked afterwards by AFP if his team felt their success was not only for Japan, but for Asia as a whole, Moriyasu said: "We are representing Japan, but we're proud to be representing Japan towards the world. And of course, now we are representing Asia.

"I know that other Asians teams are not as successful. Even if today we couldn't get the win, I would like us to be able to encourage other Asian teams as well, and we would like to be their hope.

"Also, if we're having good competitions among Asian teams, that can get the level up."

Among other Asian Football Confederation teams, South Korea hope to still reach the next round as one of the best third-placed finishers.

Iran and Australia are also among the AFC sides still in contention.

China failed to reach the World Cup once again, having made it only one time, back in 2002.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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