Japan edges Iceland in final pre-World Cup friendly

Japan played Iceland in Tokyo in their final friendly before the World Cup

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu backed his team to grind out wins at the World Cup after edging Iceland 1-0 in their final warm-up friendly in Tokyo on Sunday.

Substitute Koki Ogawa scored in the 87th minute to send Japan to the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico on a high after a tough night in front of more than 60,000 at the National Stadium.

Japan looked flat after starting their World Cup preparations this week but Moriyasu said snatching a win was a good sign for the tournament ahead.

"It was difficult to break Iceland open and they had some dangerous chances on the counterattack," he said. "But we kept a clean sheet and won, and you get games like that at the World Cup, so this will help us."

Japan will face the Netherlands, Sweden and Tunisia in Group F and play the Dutch in their opener on June 14.

They will be without winger Kaoru Mitoma, who was ruled out of the World Cup after injuring his hamstring less than a week before Moriyasu named his squad.

Former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu returned for his first international appearance in two years after long periods out through injury.

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo also returned from injury to start the game.

"If you think of their top performances, they still have room to improve," Moriyasu said of both players. "But they are getting fitter and I want to help them keep raising their level at the World Cup."

Tomiyasu started alongside Maya Yoshida, who captained Japan at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and was recalled for a final farewell.

The 37-year-old Yoshida, who is not in Japan's World Cup squad, was given a guard of honor by both teams after coming off in the 13th minute, having won his 127th cap.

Keito Nakamura started in Mitoma's usual position on the left, and he rolled an early chance wide of the post.

Japan took their foot off the gas and Iceland almost took advantage with several goal-scoring chances in the first half. Moriyasu rang the changes at the break and made 11 substitutions in total.

The home side's persistence paid off when Ogawa found the net with time running out, cannoning a header in off the post.

Iceland coach Arnar Gunnlaugsson, whose team did not qualify for the World Cup, said Japan's players had "the whole package".

"I think they will do really well at the World Cup," he said. "I think it's almost like a perfect team, in a sense. They can do everything really well."

© 2026 AFP