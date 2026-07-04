Colombia beats Ghana 1-0 to reach round of 16

Colombia's Jhon Arias (11) reacts after scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Colombia and Ghana in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

By DAVE SKRETTA

Jhon Arias scored off a sharp cross from Luis Suárez in the opening minutes, and Colombia controlled Ghana on a sweltering night at Arrowhead Stadium, allowing Los Cafeteros to advance to the round of 16 at the World Cup with a 1-0 victory Friday night.

Colombia will play Switzerland on Tuesday in Vancouver, British Columbia, for a spot in the quarterfinals.

The game was just minutes old when Colombia forward Jhon Córdoba appeared to hurt his groin, forcing coach Néstor Lorenzo to bring Suárez — the standout from Sporting CP, not the Inter Miami star of the same name — off the bench as an early substitute.

He factored into the game immediately: In the 14th minute, Daniel Muñoz played a ball to Suárez, who sent it across the front of the goal, where Arias was waiting to flick it past Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi for a 1-0 lead.

It was 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31.1 Celsius) with a heat index of 96 when the game kicked off at 8:30 p.m. local time, the late start intentional due to the expected heat of Midwestern summers. The hydration breaks that have been controversial in so many matches suddenly became a blessing as players from both sides fought through dehydration and cramps.

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