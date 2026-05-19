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California gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer joins Sofi Stadium workers who are threatening strike action during the World Cup if federal immigration officers are deployed at the venue Image: AFP
2026 fifa world cup

LA World Cup workers vow to strike if ICE agents are deployed at venue

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INGLEWOOD, Calif

Workers at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium vowed Monday to go on strike if federal immigration enforcement agents are deployed at the venue when it hosts World Cup matches next month.

The UNITE HERE Local 11, representing around 2,000 hospitality employees, is demanding federal guarantees that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will not be used in any of the eight World Cup matches scheduled to take place at the stadium.

Workers at the world's most expensive sports arena say that an ICE presence would create a climate of fear — for themselves and for fans.

"ICE should have no role in these games," said Isaac Martinez, a stadium cook, at a protest outside the venue. "We do not want to live in fear coming to work, or fear being detained going home."

"If we do not reach an agreement, my colleagues and I are ready to strike," Martinez added, speaking on behalf of a workforce composed largely of food and beverage concession staff.

ICE has led the charge in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Human rights groups have condemned the agency for its conduct during raids in several cities, including Los Angeles last year.

In early 2026, ICE agents fatally shot two American protesters in Minneapolis.

Workers on Monday also raised alarms over FIFA's accreditation process, which requires employees to submit personal data ahead of the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

"We ask FIFA not to share our information with ICE agencies, foreign countries, or intelligence services," worker Yolanda Fierro said.

Protesters carrying plastic balls and signs reading "Kick ICE Out of the World Cup" drew high-profile support Monday from Tom Steyer, a leading candidate in California's gubernatorial race.

ICE's mandate is border control, the financier-turned-politician said.

"Can anyone explain what that has to do with the World Cup? Nothing," Steyer said.

"How is it possible that this is the agency that is going to be here when we know in fact they're an absolute threat, a lawless threat, to workers in California," the Democratic hopeful added.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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