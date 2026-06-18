Luis Díaz sparks Colombia to 3-1 win over Uzbekistan

Colombia's Luis Diaz (7) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

Luis Díaz had a goal and an assist in his debut on soccer's biggest stage, sparking Colombia to a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan on Wednesday night in its World Cup opener.

Daniel Muñoz, also playing in his first World Cup, opened the scoring in the 40th minute after a pass from Díaz, who scored the tiebreaking goal in the 65th.

Fayzullaev Abbosbek scored in the 60th minute for Uzbekistan in its first World Cup appearance.

Jaminton Campaz added a goal in second-half stoppage time for the Colombians, who are ranked 13th in the world and were heavy favorites over 50th-ranked Uzbekistan.

Colombia moved atop Group K, ahead of Portugal and Congo, who played to a surprising 1-1 draw earlier Wednesday.

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