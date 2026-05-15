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Colombian singer Shakira will headline the first World Cup Final half-time show along with Madonna and K-Pop giants BTS Image: AFP
2026 fifa world cup

Madonna, Shakira, BTS to headline World Cup final half-time show

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NEW YORK

Madonna, Shakira and K-pop band BTS will headline a Super Bowl-style half-time show at the World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, organizers said Thursday.

Coldplay's Chris Martin is curating the show, which is a first for a World Cup final.

The biggest-ever World Cup, with 48 teams, kicks off on June 11 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced in March last year that there would be "the first-ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final".

He did not say at the time who was performing or how long the show and half-time would be.

"This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world," he said on Instagram.

The move mirrors the show held during the final of last year's Copa America in Miami, when Colombian star Shakira performed at half-time at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Infantino added that FIFA also planned to "take over" New York's Times Square on the final weekend of the tournament.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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