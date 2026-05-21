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Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been left out of England's World Cup squad Image: AFP/File
soccer

Maguire 'shocked' to be omitted from England World Cup squad

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LONDON

England defender Harry Maguire said Thursday he was "shocked and gutted" to have been left out of Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad.

The German coach will name his 26-man squad for the tournament in North America on Friday and began making calls to players the previous day.

Manchester United's Maguire was part of the England squad in March, having received his first call-up under Tuchel, but the 66-cap defender has confirmed he will not be going to the World Cup.

The centre-back, 33, posted on social media: "I was confident I could (have) played a major part this summer for my country after the season I've had. I've been left shocked and gutted by the decision.

"I've loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years.

"I wish the players, all the best this summer."

Maguire has played a major role for United since Michael Carrick took charge at Old Trafford in January, helping the team finish third in the Premier League.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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