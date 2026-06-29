Moriyasu praises 'united' Japan on eve of Brazil clash

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu says his side's collective spirit can fire them into the World Cup last 16 when they face Brazil in Houston on Monday.

Considered dark horses to go far in North America, Japan finished runners-up behind the Netherlands in their group with one win and two draws.

On the eve of the knockout game against the five-time World Cup winners, Moriyasu praised the attitude of his squad.

"All the players will do what they can for the team and contribute," he said on Sunday. "The team is united and that feeling is getting even stronger now."

Moriyasu will again be missing Takefusa Kubo after the winger suffered a knee injury in the 2-2 draw with the Dutch that opened their World Cup.

Japan beat Brazil 3-2 at home in a friendly in October, but Moriyasu said Carlo Ancelotti's side will be a different proposition in Houston.

He feels Brazil will want a measure of revenge following that defeat.

"It is a different team and they will be more motivated to play against us, they will be intent on beating us," he said. "We feel the match will be very intense. We have a chance and it will be tough... we will be at full force."

Japan have never gone beyond the last 16 of the World Cup, while Brazil are chasing a record-extending sixth title. Brazil will also have had more time to recover, having finished their group stage a day before their opponents.

Moriyasu conceded Japan will be "relatively disadvantaged" as a result, but said it was no excuse.

The winners will face Norway or the Ivory Coast next.

Four years ago, Japan stunned Germany and Spain in the group stage but then lost on penalties in the last 16 to Croatia. Brazil lost in the quarterfinals, also on penalties to Croatia.

Editor: Readers, please post your prediction for the game.

© 2026 AFP