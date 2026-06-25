Japan focused on beating Sweden ... and avoiding Brazil

Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu said Wednesday his side were focused solely on beating "a very strong" Sweden in their final group match and hoping that would be enough to finish top of Group F.

If Japan achieves a better result against the Swedes in Dallas on Thursday than the Netherlands do against already-eliminated Tunisia, they will advance in first place from the group and avoid Brazil in the last 32.

The group winners will face Morocco in Monterrey with the runners-up taking on the five-time World Cup champions in Houston the same day.

A draw would be enough to secure qualification for the Japanese, but Moriyasu said they only had victory in mind.

"As for our objectives, we want to win and qualify in first place," Moriyasu told reporters at a pre-match news conference. "I think playing in Monterrey would be the best option.

"We had a pre-tournament training camp there, we played against Tunisia there, and the players have already experienced the atmosphere of the stadium as well as the pitch conditions and how the venue works. So being able to play in a place we’re already familiar with is definitely an advantage."

Japan and the Netherlands drew 2-2 in the opening group game.

The Japanese hammered Tunisia 4-0 last time out but lie second behind the Netherlands, who also have four points, on goals scored with the sides having an identical goal difference.

Sweden were crushed 5-1 by the Netherlands, but Moriyasu is wary of their potent attacking threat led by Premier League marksmen Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres.

"Sweden are a very strong side," said Moriyasu. "They're solid in defense and quick in attack. It won't be an easy match. First and foremost, we need to focus on winning. I hope our defenders enjoy coming up against world-class strikers like Isak and Gyokeres.

"I hope they make the most of this as a valuable experience to help them improve their own game."

Japan has reached the knockout stage at the World Cup on four previous occasions, but has never gone beyond the last 16.

They lost on penalties to Croatia at that stage in 2022.

© 2026 AFP