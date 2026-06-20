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Paraguay's Miguel Almiron leaves the field after being sent off under new rules which forbid players from covering their mouths when confronting opponents Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
2026 fifa world cup

Paraguay's Almiron sent off under new FIFA 'mouth-covering' rule

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SANTA CLARA, Calif

Paraguay's Miguel Almiron claimed an unwanted piece of football history on Friday after becoming the first player to be sent off for covering his mouth during an on-field confrontation under new FIFA rules.

Former Newcastle player Almiron was given his marching orders in first half stoppage time after covering his mouth while he appeared to direct a comment at Turkey's Mert Muldur during the two teams' World Cup Group D game in Santa Clara, California.

Paraguay were leading 1-0 when Almiron was dismissed following a VAR review.

FIFA announced in April that players who cover their mouths in confrontations with opponents will be given a red card.

The initiative being rolled out at the World Cup is part of a broader effort to combat racism, FIFA has said.

The new rule follows controversy earlier this year when Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni was accused of racially abusing Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior during a Champions League game in February.

Prestianni denied racially abusing Vinicius but was later banned for six matches -- with three of those suspended -- for "homophobic conduct".

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been a prominent supporter of the new law.

"If you do not have something to hide, you don't hide your mouth when you say something. That's it, as simple as that," Infantino said in March.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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