Rail fare to World Cup final stadium is cut ... to $105

The modest decrease is unlikely to put to bed the row over the steep pricing that drew rebukes from both supporters' groups and FIFA

The price of a round trip rail ticket from New York to the nearby stadium that will host the final and seven other matches at the World Cup is being cut from $150 to $105, following outrage from fans, an official said Thursday.

Supporters’ groups had accused organizers of price gouging on transit to the New York New Jersey stadium, which lies 35 miles from the city. The return fare is typically $12.90.

Just 40,000 train tickets will be available for each of the games at the 82,500-capacity stadium.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill, responsible for the railroad that will ferry fans from Manhattan to the Meadowlands sports complex, "asked NJ TRANSIT to find private sponsorships and other sources to reduce the cost of the ticket," said the system's chief Kris Kolluri. "I am pleased we are able to reduce the price by at least 30 percent and bring the cost down to $105 per ticket."

The decrease is unlikely to put to bed the row over the steep pricing that also drew rebukes from soccer's governing body, FIFA.

FIFA, already under fire over the high cost of match tickets, previously said that the original host city agreements "required free transportation for fans to all matches."

A renegotiation stipulated that transport be offered "at cost" on match days, FIFA added.

In contrast to the New York New Jersey stadium, fans heading to Philadelphia's Financial Field stadium, another World Cup venue, will pay just $2.90 to reach the ground, and nothing to leave it on the city's subway system.

Reacting to the $150 price point, England's Football Supporters' Association (FSA) chief Thomas Concannon told the BBC, "we weren't expecting to be gouged."

The United States is co-hosting the World Cup with Canada and Mexico. The tournament kicks off on June 11.

© 2026 AFP