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APTOPIX Croatia Portugal WCup Soccer
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) celebrates after scoring their opening goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Portugal and Croatia in Toronto, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
2026 fifa world cup

Ramos, Ronaldo score as Portugal comes back to beat Croatia 2-1

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By LEXIE LINDERMAN
TORONTO

Goncalo Ramos headed in a pass from Rafael Leao in stoppage time as Cristiano Ronaldo, who had earlier converted a penalty kick, watched from the bench as Portugal defeated Croatia 2-1 on Thursday, ending Luka Modrić’s fifth bid for a World Cup.

Ronaldo initially tied things up in the 68th minute on a penalty kick to equalize and give the megastar his first knockout stage goal at the World Cup, but it was Ramos who gave Portugal the victory.

The game ended in controversy as Croatia thought it had tied things up 2-2 in the very last moments, but Mario Pasalic was called offside as VAR ruled no goal. Croatia fans threw bottles on the field and whistled in protest.

Croatia opened the scoring in the 53rd minute when Ivan Perisic scored in the 53rd minute off a cross from Josip Sanisic.

Portugal moves on to face Spain on Monday in the round of 16.

Modrić led Croatia to second- and third-place finishes in 2018 and 2022 but could not come back.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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Nice win for Portugal, everyone expects them to play Spain in the round of 16, the winner to then be favored in the quarters against the winner of US Belgium match

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