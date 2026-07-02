Belgium converts late penalty to beat Senegal 3-2 in extra time

Belgium's Youri Tielemans (8) celebrates after scoring during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Belgium and Senegal in Seattle, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

By ANDREW DESTIN

Youri Tielemans scored from the penalty spot in stoppage time of extra time, and Belgium came back from two goals down to beat Senegal 3-2 Wednesday in the round of 32 at the World Cup.

Tielemans was fouled just before the end of the 30 minutes of extra time were finished and the referee awarded the penalty after a video review.

Habib Diarra and Ismaïla Sarr gave the Senegalese a 2-0 lead, but Belgium substitute Romelu Lukaku got one back in the 86th minute and Tielemans equalized in the 89th.

Tielemans was fouled by Lamine Camara in the area in the final seconds of extra time. The referee took several minutes to go over the video before awarding the penalty.

Belgium is back in the round of 16 for the third time in four tournaments. The team reached the quarterfinals in 2014 and the semifinals in 2018 but failed to get out of the group stage four years ago in Qatar.

The Belgians will next face either the United States or Bosnia-Herzegovina on Thursday in Santa Clara, California.

Sarr scored his fourth goal of the World Cup, and one of the most beautiful of the tournament, to give Senegal a 2-0 lead in the 51st minute. He made a perfect first touch off his chest on a long ball from Moussa Niakhaté and then sent his shot past Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Senegal, which was without goalkeeper Édouard Mendy because of a knee injury, took the lead on Diarra's goal in the 25th minute. But Lukaku started the comeback by scoring with time running down and Tielemans forced extra time less than three minutes later.

Senegal had advanced to the knockout round as one of the best third-place finishers, ending up in that spot after playing in a tough group with two-time champion France and the Erling Haaland-led Norway.

Belgium players Kevin De Bruyne and Jérémy Doku both surprisingly came off in the 56th minute.

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