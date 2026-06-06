 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: 2026 FIFA World Cup Previews
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - Inter-Confederation Playoffs - Final - Iraq v Bolivia - Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico - March 31, 2026 Iraq's Aymen Hussein celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Raquel Cunha/File Photo Image: Reuters/Raquel Cunha
2026 fifa world cup

Iraq World Cup striker questioned for 7 hours at Chicago airport, source says

0 Comments
By Ashraf Hamed Atta and Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD

Iraq's World Cup striker, Aymen Hussein, was ‌held and questioned for nearly seven hours at Chicago's O'Hare airport after arriving with the squad early on Saturday, an Iraqi ‌sporting official said.

Hussein was finally allowed in, ⁠but the team's photographer was barred ⁠from entering ⁠the United States, said the official who works ‌for the Iraqi Olympic Committee, but has close contacts with ⁠the team.

There was ⁠no immediate comment from the Iraqi Football Association, or from Hussein, a talismanic figure who scored the goal that secured the team's qualification for the ⁠finals.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the ⁠Homeland Security Department did not immediately ‌respond to messages seeking comment on the reported questioning that was also covered by Iraqi media.

Fans came out in the early hours of the morning ‌to greet the Iraq squad at the airport, holding flags and asking players to pose for pictures less than a week before the start of the tournament, video on social media showed.

Hussein's phone was inspected after he arrived, the Iraqi official said.

"National team ​photographer Talal Salah was held for more than 10 hours, underwent similar phone checks, and was ‌ultimately denied entry into the United States," the official added.

Iraq are returning to the World Cup for the first time since making ‌their debut 40 years ago.

Hussein, 30, leads a ⁠potent frontline that ⁠also features Ipswich Town's Ali ​Al-Hamadi and talented youngsters Ali Jassim and ⁠Youssef Amyn.

Iraq face France, ‌Senegal and Norway in Group I.

The ​tournament being co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico gets under way on Thursday.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

Get your ticket now for a 20% Discount

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan’s Smallest Shrine and Its Long History of Faith and Survival

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo Pride Parade

GaijinPot Travel

Japan CBN Ban: What Residents and Tourists Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s New AI Data Law: What It Means for You

GaijinPot Blog

What To Do During A Typhoon in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Koyama

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Yoro Valley

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Basic Japanese Etiquette Tips You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Summer Drugstore Makeup Survival Guide: Beauty That Actually Lasts

Savvy Tokyo