 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Spain Uruguay WCup Soccer
Spain's Alex Baena, left, is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal by Rodri during the World Cup Group H soccer match between Uruguay and Spain in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
2026 fifa world cup

Spain beats Uruguay 1-0

0 Comments
By TALES AZZONI
GUADALAJARA, Mexico

Spain defeated Uruguay 1-0 after another goalkeeping mistake by Fernando Muslera to advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup and eliminate the South American powerhouse on Friday.

Uruguay, a two-time champion, will go home without any victories in its three Group H games. Spain, the European champion, won the group with seven points and will face the second-place team from Group J — either Austria or Algeria — on Thursday in Inglewood, California.

Álex Baena scored in the 42nd minute after Muslera couldn’t fully swat away his shot from inside the area. It was the third blunder of the tournament by the 40-year-old Muslera, who was pulled at halftime by coach Marcelo Bielsa.

At 19th in the FIFA rankings, Uruguay is the highest-ranked team to be eliminated so far.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

LIMITED TICKETS REMAINING. TICKET SALES CLOSE JULY 1.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan’s New Specified Residence Card

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Why Women’s Education Isn’t Driving Japan’s Birth Rate Decline

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

10 Japan Travel Books to Inspire Future Trips

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Ultimate Guide to Japan Summer Music Festivals for 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Takayama Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

From Volcanoes to Sea Caves: A Tokyo Weekend Trip Through Izu

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Gifu

GaijinPot Travel

SHEN on Music, Identity and Finding Aloha in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Do You Need the EJU to Study at University in Japan? (2026)

GaijinPot Blog