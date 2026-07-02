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Bosnia US WCup Soccer
United States' Malik Tillman (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a free kick during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
2026 fifa world cup

U.S. beats Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 to advance to round of 16

4 Comments
By JOSH DUBOW
SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Folarin Balogun scored his third goal of the World Cup before being sent off with a red card in the second half, and Malik Tillman converted on a free kick to give the 10-man United States squad a 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday night to advance to the round of 16.

Balogun dominated the first half with his goal and several other chances that helped the U.S. control the match early but the Americans had to scramble down a man after his foul against Tarik Muharemovic in the 64th minute.

Tillman helped seal the win when he scored on a free kick from just outside the box in the 82nd minute with a shot off the hand of goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

That gave the U.S. just its second World Cup knockout round win and sets up a matchup on Monday in Seattle against Belgium.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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4 Comments
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Having already been up for the England match I'm absolutely spent after this one. I couldn't be more proud proud of the USMNT after their display of heart and maturity following the absolutely ridiculous straight red. Belgium will be an even tougher challenge now without Balogun, but who knows after this performance today. What a gift this win was for the U.S. as we head into our 250th birthday weekend! USA! USA!

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

A big win for the USA.

They showed skill, resilience and creativity to get the win.

The heel by McKennie to get the thru pass started on the Balogun goal and Tillman's great free kick, which went over the wall, to the left of the taller defender and over the head of the shorter edge player, were plays of world class skill.

This game was no fluke for the USA. They're for real, and a big game against Belgium in Seattle, next.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

An absolutely terrible red card from VAR and an absolutely incredible free kick from Tillman. The good and bad of soccer both on display here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Good win, Belgium will not be as easy, but that's always true as you go deeper into the WC, Bosnia-Hert was no slouch, as they eliminated Italy during WC qualifications, so well done to both teams. Likely Spain plays Portugal in the other round of 16 in this bracket and those two teams will be favored in quarterfinal against US/Belgium

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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