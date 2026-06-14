UEFA head Čeferin criticized for allegedly saying expanded World Cup creates uninteresting matches

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin on the tribune before the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, May 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr Josek)

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin was criticized Sunday by soccer governing bodies in Asia, Africa and the Caribbean for allegedly saying the expanded 48-team World Cup creates uninteresting matches.

The associations of Cape Verde, Congo, Curaçao, Haiti, Jordan and Uzbekistan issued a joint statement they said was in solidarity with the federations of Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia.

“Football does not belong to a select group of nations. Its strength comes from its universality,” the statement said. “For many countries, participation in the FIFA World Cup is not only a sporting achievement. It is a moment that inspires a generation, accelerates football development and creates memories that last a lifetime.”

The statement didn't cite the comment by Čeferin. He was quoted by the Slovenian websites Zurnal 24 and Dosi as remarking on the subject last Monday at a conference in Ljubljana.

“We have a huge number of matches that are completely uninteresting," he said, according to Zurnal 24, while adding the expansion allows small countries to participate and experience the tournament's excitement.

UEFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The federations issuing the statement, which was released by South Africa's federation, also didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan qualified for their first World Cup, while Congo and Haiti reached soccer's top event for the first time since 1974. Curaçao lost to Germany 7-1 Sunday in its opener.

“For Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan, qualification for the FIFA World Cup represents a historic achievement and the realization of a dream shared by generations,” the statement said. “For nations such as Congo and Haiti, returning to football’s biggest stage after a long absence carries a special meaning for millions of supporters who have waited years, and in some cases decades, for this moment.

"To suggest that these matches are somehow less important is deeply disappointing and fails to recognize the efforts, sacrifices and aspirations of players, coaches, clubs, football leaders and supporters across the world,” the statement added.

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