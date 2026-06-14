 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hungary Champions League Final Soccer
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin on the tribune before the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, May 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr Josek)
2026 fifa world cup

UEFA head Čeferin criticized for allegedly saying expanded World Cup creates uninteresting matches

0 Comments

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin was criticized Sunday by soccer governing bodies in Asia, Africa and the Caribbean for allegedly saying the expanded 48-team World Cup creates uninteresting matches.

The associations of Cape Verde, Congo, Curaçao, Haiti, Jordan and Uzbekistan issued a joint statement they said was in solidarity with the federations of Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia.

“Football does not belong to a select group of nations. Its strength comes from its universality,” the statement said. “For many countries, participation in the FIFA World Cup is not only a sporting achievement. It is a moment that inspires a generation, accelerates football development and creates memories that last a lifetime.”

The statement didn't cite the comment by Čeferin. He was quoted by the Slovenian websites Zurnal 24 and Dosi as remarking on the subject last Monday at a conference in Ljubljana.

“We have a huge number of matches that are completely uninteresting," he said, according to Zurnal 24, while adding the expansion allows small countries to participate and experience the tournament's excitement.

UEFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The federations issuing the statement, which was released by South Africa's federation, also didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan qualified for their first World Cup, while Congo and Haiti reached soccer's top event for the first time since 1974. Curaçao lost to Germany 7-1 Sunday in its opener.

“For Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan, qualification for the FIFA World Cup represents a historic achievement and the realization of a dream shared by generations,” the statement said. “For nations such as Congo and Haiti, returning to football’s biggest stage after a long absence carries a special meaning for millions of supporters who have waited years, and in some cases decades, for this moment.

"To suggest that these matches are somehow less important is deeply disappointing and fails to recognize the efforts, sacrifices and aspirations of players, coaches, clubs, football leaders and supporters across the world,” the statement added.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Takedao Tunnel Trail: Japan’s Abandoned Railway Hike Through Dark Tunnels

GaijinPot Blog

Yufuin no Mori

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

I Entered Japan’s Concert Ticket Lottery—Here’s What Happened

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Basic Japanese Etiquette Tips You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Nakano: A Nostalgic Corner of Tokyo Full of Character

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Smallest Shrine and Its Long History of Faith and Survival

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s New AI Data Law: What It Means for You

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The 5 Japanese Films at Cannes and When to See Them

GaijinPot Blog

San’nai-Maruyama iseki Special Historical Site

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Top 10 Tokyo Summer Exhibitions for 2026

Savvy Tokyo