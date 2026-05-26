USA with all to prove in World Cup Group D

USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino saw his team struggle in friendlies heading into the World Cup

The United States head into World Cup Group D with everything to prove after a turbulent build-up marked by an unconvincing run of form that saw them comfortably beaten by elite European opposition in their two most recent friendlies.

A 5-2 thrashing by Belgium in March was followed by a clinical 2-0 defeat to Portugal, giving U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino a sobering reality check as he attempts to plot a deep run in the tournament.

After experimenting with a wide range of players following his first game in charge in 2024, Pochettino will look to a core of experienced European-based personnel for group games against Paraguay, Australia and Turkey.

AC Milan attacker Christian Pulisic, Juventus's Weston McKennie and Bournemouth's Tyler Adams are among Pochettino's key men, along with the likes of Marseille's Tim Weah, AS Monaco’s Folarin Balogun and in-form striker Haji Wright, whose goals helped Coventry secure promotion to England's Premier League.

It will be a major surprise if Pochettino’s team does not manage to progress out of the group, and friendly wins last year over Paraguay and Australia will fuel optimism that the Americans can reach the knockout rounds once more after qualifying for the last 16 at the 2010, 2014 and 2022 finals.

Paraguay will provide the first test for Pochettino’s men when they meet at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 12.

The South Americans are returning to the World Cup after a 16-year absence following a comfortable qualifying campaign that saw them finish level on points with Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia.

Paraguay arrive at the tournament brimming with confidence thanks to a resurgence inspired by Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro, who took over after the team’s dismal 2024 Copa America campaign, when they failed to earn a single point.

Under Alfaro, Paraguay went on a charge in qualifying, taking 24 points from a possible 36 and scoring a notable 2-1 defeat of Argentina in the process.

Australia qualified for their sixth straight consecutive World Cup after finishing second in Asia’s Group C behind Japan.

Tony Popovic replaced Graham Arnold during qualifiers and oversaw a successful campaign that included a notable 1-0 win over Japan last year.

The Australians are aiming to emulate their class of 2022, who reached the last 16 and gave eventual champions Argentina a scare before exiting in a 2-1 defeat.

European qualifiers Turkey could well prove to be the biggest threat to US hopes of a safe passage to the knockout rounds.

The Turks are back at the World Cup after a 24-year absence, after failing to qualify for five consecutive tournaments following their memorable third place finish at the 2002 finals in South Korea and Japan.

Under the guidance of Italian manager Vincenzo Montella, Turkey lost only one game in qualifying -- against European champions Spain -- and booked their place in the United States with playoff wins over Romania and Kosovo.

Inter Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu provides craft and industry in midfield, with Real Madrid’s talented Arda Guler a potent attacking threat.

© 2026 AFP