 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX South Africa Mexico WCup Soccer
Mexico's Raul Jimenez, left, jumps for the ball with South Africa's Ime Okon during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
2026 fifa world cup

Mexico opens 2026 World Cup with 2-0 win over South Africa

0 Comments
By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ
MEXICO CITY

Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez helped Mexico make an exuberant start to the World Cup on Thursday, scoring a goal each in a 2-0 win over South Africa in the opening match of the tournament.

With a capacity crowd of 80,824 watching at the iconic Azteca Stadium, co-host Mexico started the largest World Cup tournament in history by getting goals in each half while three red cards were shown — two for South Africa and one for Mexico.

Quiñones, who was the top scorer in the Saudi league this season, gave Mexico the lead in the ninth minute. Jiménez added the second goal on a header in 66th.

South Africa players Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane were both given red cards, forcing the team to finish the match with only nine players. Mexico defender César Montes was then given a red card in injury time.

With his 46th international goal, and his first in three World Cups, Jiménez tied Jared Borgetti for second place for the Mexican national team. He is six goals shy of leader Javier “Chicharito” Hernández.

Quiñones, a 29-year-old forward who was born in Colombia, was one of six starting players who made their World Cup debut for El Tri.

Mexico, coming of a first-round exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has three points in Group A and will next play South Korea next Thursday in Guadalajara.

South Africa will play the Czech Republic on the same day in Atlanta.

This year's World Cup has 48 teams, the most in history. It is being held in Mexico, Canada and the United States.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Top 10 Tokyo Summer Exhibitions for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

San’nai-Maruyama iseki Special Historical Site

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Nakano: A Nostalgic Corner of Tokyo Full of Character

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

I Entered Japan’s Concert Ticket Lottery—Here’s What Happened

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s New AI Data Law: What It Means for You

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo Pride Parade

GaijinPot Travel

Yufuin no Mori

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Smallest Shrine and Its Long History of Faith and Survival

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The 5 Japanese Films at Cannes and When to See Them

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Basic Japanese Etiquette Tips You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog