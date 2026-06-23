 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Iraq France WCup Soccer
A sign advising fans of a weather delay is displayed during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia, Monday, June 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
2026 fifa world cup

World Cup sees first weather delay as fans cleared from seats at France-Iraq match in Philadelphia

0 Comments
By COLLIN BINKLEY
PHILADELPHIA

Heavy rain and thunderstorms prompted a delay of nearly two hours at halftime of Monday’s World Cup match between France and Iraq.

It was the first rain delay of the tournament and the first time in at least several decades that a World Cup match was delayed midgame because of inclement weather. After about 1 hour, 40 minutes, an announcement said the threat had passed, and the teams returned to the field to warm up as rain continued.

There was also heavy rain ahead of Monday night’s scheduled game between Norway and Senegal in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

With France leading 1-0 at halftime, scoreboard messages directed the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field to take shelter in the stadium’s covered areas, warning that a severe storm was on the way. Sheets of rain fell through halftime as thousands of fans huddled in the concourse and under balconies.

The stoppage was initially expected to extend the 15-minute halftime break by another 15 minutes. As the delay dragged on, stadium officials announced that “the game will resume when deemed safe.”

A rule used by FIFA pauses games for 30 minutes if lightning is detected within 8 miles. Each strike resets the clock.

France and Iraq played through a downpour that started in the 37th minute. Fans donned ponchos and most stayed in their seats until they were told to find shelter at halftime.

FIFA long had a reputation for continuing matches even through extreme weather. A 2014 game between the U.S. and Germany continued in Brazil even after torrential downpour that flooded parts of the surrounding city.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including the purchase process, financing options and latest market trends. The webinar will be held from 6pm to 7pm (Japan Standard Time) on July 14 (Tuesday), 2026.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Do You Need the EJU to Study at University in Japan? (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Ultimate Guide to Japan Summer Music Festivals for 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Gifu

GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Celebrates Japan Summer: Hawaiian Shirts and Live Sets

GaijinPot Blog

Shukunegi Village

GaijinPot Travel

Moving to Japan with Kids: Tips for a Smooth Transition

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

10 Japan Travel Books to Inspire Future Trips

Savvy Tokyo