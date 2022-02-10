Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Germany's Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendl clinched Winter Games gold in the men's luge doubles Photo: AFP
beijing 2022 winter olympics

'Bavaria Express' steams to third straight luge Olympic gold

0 Comments
YANQING, China

Germany extended their domination of the luge track in Beijing on Wednesday as Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt won the men's doubles title for the third straight Winter Games.

Wendl and Arlt, who hail from the German Alps and are dubbed the 'Bavaria Express', again defended their Olympic title with a combined time over the two heats of one minute, 56.554 seconds.

Their German team-mates Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken took silver at just 0.099 seconds behind.

Eggert and Benecken have been a dominant force on the luge World Cup circuit for the last four years, but Wendl and Arlt delivered when it counted.

"Those who know us know that we are fighters and scrapers," said Wendl.

"Every four years you can count on us," he added while teammate Arlt described it as a "dream come true. We can't believe it, it hasn't sunk in yet".

Austrian duo Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller, who had won five of the six practice heats, earned bronze at 0.511 behind.

German racers have now the first three of the four luge events at these Beijing Games.

Natalie Geisenberger won the women's singles on Tuesday for the third Winter Games in a row after Johannes Ludwig struck gold in the men's event on Sunday.

Germany are also favourites for the team relay on Thursday at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

Wendl and Arlt added gold in Beijing to their doubles triumphs at the previous Winter Games of Pyeongchang and Sochi.

If the Germans win Thursday's relay on Thursday, Wendl and Arlt can each claim a sixth Olympic gold medal.

Geisenberger could also become the most decorated luge racer in Winter Games history in the relay if she wins a seventh Olympic medal.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

A Visit to Iwate Prefecture Offers Visitors the Perfect Blend of Nature, Culture and History

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Planting the Seeds of Your Spring Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Does JLPT Level Affect Salary and Job Prospects in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Alternative Paths in Wakayama: Foreigners Making Homes in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

6 DIY Japanese Arts and Crafts You Can Try at Home

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot on Location: A Quest for Kurosawa

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

3 Lessons On Simplicity From Japanese Moms

Savvy Tokyo

Celebrate With a Nutty Valentine’s Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo