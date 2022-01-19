Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jamaica first sent a four-man bobsled to the 1988 Calgary Winter Games (pictured) Photo: AFP/File
beijing 2022 winter olympics

'Fire on ice': Jamaica make history with 3 bobsleigh teams to Olympics

0 Comments
KINGSTON, Jamaica

Jamaica have qualified for three Olympic bobsleigh events for the first time ever, their team said, setting the stage for a "Cool Runnings"-style underdog drama to unfold at the Beijing Games.

For the first time in 24 years, Team Jamaica will send a four-man sled, the event which inspired the popular film about the Caribbean country's first unlikely foray into the winter sport.

"It will be fire on ice," Team Jamaica said Monday on their official Twitter account. "This will be the 1st time JAM has qualified in 3 Olympic bobsled events: four-man, two-man and women's monobob".

But in a sign of the challenges they face, the team have been trying to crowdfund $194,000 for new equipment since late November, with an appeal called "Cool Sleds for the Hottest Thing On Ice".

"The athletes are as committed, hardworking, resilient, and talented as any, but without elite sleds they can never reach their potential," the web page reads. "We don't want to be drag racing in a Prius."

So far less than $4,000 has been raised.

Jamaica also missed a two-woman spot at Beijing on a tiebreaker, but could still make it as first alternate if a qualified nation gives up a spot.

The country's bobsleigh team made headlines with their improbable attempt at Olympic glory in Calgary 1988, and their story as told in the 1993 film captured imaginations around the world.

Last minute team member replacement Chris Stokes is now the president of Jamaica's bobsleigh federation.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Crazy Japanese Kaiju Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog

10 Nuanced Japanese Expressions for Advanced Learners

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Dealing with Mandatory Hotel Quarantine for Foreign Residents Returning to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #163: Celebrating Coming of Age Day in Style

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Six Kid-Friendly Places to Escape the Elements

Savvy Tokyo

Big Fish, Small Pond: Finding Purpose in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week #162: New Year and Going Back to Work

GaijinPot Blog