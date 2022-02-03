Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Beijing Olympics Curling
Chinese fans cheer after a China win against Australia during the mixed doubles curling match at the Beijing Winter Olympics Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
beijing 2022 winter olympics

150,000 fans to be invited to events at Beijing Olympics

0 Comments
BEIJING

About 150,000 spectators are expected to be invited to attend events at the Beijing Olympics in two of the three clusters of venues, organizers said Thursday.

Plans to sell tickets to international visitors were scrapped last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and the block was extended to residents of China in January.

Venues in Beijing and Zhangjiakou are now set to have invited spectators but Alpine skiing and sliding sports in Yanqing will go ahead without fans.

Invited spectators will be drawn from “international friends residing in China’s mainland, members of diplomatic missions and marketing partners,” organizers said in a presentation to the IOC.

School children, local residents and “winter sports enthusiasts” are also targets to attend events.

“The spectator base will be as extensive and diversified as possible,” organizers said.

Limited numbers of accredited people at the Olympics, including sports officials and media who are living in closed-off bubbles separate from the Chinese public, will also attend events.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

3 Lessons On Simplicity From Japanese Moms

Savvy Tokyo

4 Life Lessons From Japanese Playgrounds

Savvy Tokyo

Pivot and Grow Your Career in Japan at ZenMarket

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #165: Customers Make Too Much Noise on the Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan 31 – Feb 6

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

6 DIY Japanese Arts and Crafts You Can Try at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Alternative Paths in Wakayama: Foreigners Making Homes in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 5 Shopping Districts

Savvy Tokyo

More Pay, Meaningful Work: Land a New Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog