Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US Championships Figure Skating
Raffaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov compete in the rhythm dance program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
beijing 2022 winter olympics

3 more skaters out of U.S. nationals due to positive tests

0 Comments
By DAVE SKRETTA
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Three more skaters have withdrawn from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships due to positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the total dropouts for the week to seven.

Men's competitor William Hubbart withdrew Saturday before his event began. Ice dancers Raffaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov, who were 11th after the rhythm dance, also are out. The U.S. federation did not disclose which of the ice dancers tested positive.

Previously, two-time U.S. women's champion Alysa Liu tested positive, as did Amber Glenn. Both dropped out after competing in the short program, when Liu was third. She is expected to be chosen for the Olympic squad later Saturday along with event winner Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen.

Defending pairs champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier never made it on the ice in Nashville after he tested positive. They, like Liu, petitioned the national federation to be chosen for the Olympic team. Knierim and Frazier also are expected to be added for Beijing, where the United States has two spots in pairs.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of The Week #162: New Year and Going Back to Work

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Five Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

Big Fish, Small Pond: Finding Purpose in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Revamping Your Skincare Routine for 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog