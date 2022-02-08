Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Medical workers wearing protective gear prepare swabs at a coronavirus test site in Beijing. Photo: AP
beijing 2022 winter olympics

32 athletes in isolation after COVID positive tests

BEIJING

Beijing Olympic organizers say there are 32 athletes in isolation facilities after they tested positive for the coronavirus and they're spending an average of seven days in isolation.

Brian McCloskey, chairman of the expert medical panel for the Beijing Games, says as many people will be let out of isolation as possible, but only when it's safe. He says 50 athletes have been discharged from isolation and that the vast majority of athletes in isolation are well and do not require any medical treatment.

The disclosure came after complaints by athletes and teams about inedible food, dirty rooms and a lack of training equipment and internet access. Organizers have acknowledged that isolation is already a difficult situation for athletes and say they are working to quickly address any problems.

McCloskey noted that people who were infected can continue testing positive intermittently for a long time, even if they’re not contagious. But he said previously infected people might also be testing positive because they were re-infected, and are able to spread the virus.

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

