3rd vaccination starts for Japanese athletes ahead of Beijing Games

The third COVID-19 vaccination began Tuesday for Japanese Beijing Winter Olympians and Paralympians hoping to be inoculated, multiple sources close to the matter said.

The vaccines used are supplied by the International Olympic Committee and aimed not to affect the allotment for the general public, said the sources.

The Beijing Winter Games playbook, which outlines infection prevention measures, says the organizing bodies "strongly encourage games participants to receive a booster shot."

The sources said the Japanese government decided to provide the athletes with an opportunity to get their third vaccination to ensure their safety amid the rapid rise of infection cases with the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Tokyo Games athletes last summer were offered free vaccines by the IOC and Pfizer Inc.

© KYODO