Nathan Chen, of the United States, reacts after the men's free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Chen not sure what's next after winning gold

BEIJING

After winning a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics, U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen said he’s looking forward to going back to school and is undecided about what’s next for him in the sport.

Chen said at a Friday press conference that his immediate next step after the Winter Games is getting ready to resume his studies in August at Yale University, where he is majoring in statistics and data science. He’s been on leave since the fall of 2020, when the pandemic began.

The “Quad King” said he’s unsure if he’ll compete at the world championships next month in France, and undecided on whether or not he’ll set goals to master even more difficult jumps after landing five quads in his winning free skate program Thursday.

It’s not uncommon for figure skaters to skip the world championships in an Olympic year, choosing to take a break from a long grind that begins early in the fall and continues with the Grand Prix season rather than continuing to train.

Chen will skate next in the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition on the closing day of the Winter Games on Feb 20.

