Japan breezes past China for 4th straight win in women's curling

Japanese players hug each other after beating China in their women's curling match at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Monday.

Japan put on a display of dominant women's curling on Monday to defeat China 10-2 and improve its win streak to four games.

Playing in the early session, Japan fell behind by one shot in the second end but roared into life with seven unanswered shots over the next three, taking and extending a lead that would never be overcome.

Japanese skip Satsuki Fujisawa and third Chinami Yoshida took advantage of opportunities presented by some poor Chinese play to run up the score in the team's fifth game of the round-robin stage.

Japan now sits in second in the tournament standings with a four-win, one-loss record, behind only the unbeaten Switzerland.

"Everyone led out well and I was able to just place guard shots, so it was pretty stress free for me. After China we play South Korea so we are calling it Asia Day. I'll continue to focus on the ice," said skip Fujisawa.

Playing with the hammer, the Japanese got on the scoreboard with a three-shot third end. Fujisawa and Yoshida made their final three stones count with draws to the button while Chinese skip Wang Rui threw two poor shots that failed to lessen the damage.

They then put the game out of reach in the fifth stanza with another three-shot effort when some wayward early-end play by the Chinese left Wang needing miracle stones to save her team.

She cut the deficit from four to three with her final stone, but could do no better as the score blew out to 7-1.

China clawed back a shot in the sixth but Japan piled on three more over the final two ends to complete the rout.

Japan meets South Korea on Monday night in a rematch of the Pyeongchang 2018 semifinal in which the home team snuck a one-shot win to move into the final. Japan went on two win bronze for the country's first medal in the sport.

