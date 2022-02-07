Russians lead team skating; Japan in 2nd place

Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, compete in the pairs team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Monday.

The Russians have solidified their hold on the team figure skating gold medal, despite an unexpected fall by their pairs duo of Anastasia Mishina and Aleksander Galliamov, with two disciplines remaining at Capital Indoor Arena.

Mishina and Galliamov’s score of 145.20 points gave their team the maximum 10 points, while a disappointing program by the American duo of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier left a dead heat for the silver medal.

Knierim did a single toe loop instead of the planned double during their opening combination, then put her hand down on a triple salchow and stepped out on their throw triple flip.

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, of Japan, compete in the pairs team free skate program. Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

That was enough to give the Americans just six points, while Japan got a strong program from Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara to pull even with Team USA in second place.

Up later Monday are the free dance, followed by the concluding women’s free skate.

