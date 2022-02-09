Team figure skating award ceremony for Russians, U.S., Japan delayed by legal issue

An ongoing legal issue that could affect the medalists in the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics has caused the award ceremony to be delayed, the IOC said Wednesday.
The ceremony to award the Russian team the gold medals, the United States silver and Japan bronze was pulled from its scheduled slot late Tuesday.
International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said the reason was a "legal consultation" required with the governing body of skating. Details of the case were not specified.
"We have athletes that have won medals involved," Adams said at the daily news briefing.
In a one-line statement, the International Skating Union also cited ongoing legal talks.
If any athlete and team were disqualified, an appeal would likely follow to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Canada placed fourth and would be in line to be upgraded.
Some skaters in the men's competition are due to finish their events Thursday and leave China soon after.
"Everyone is doing absolutely everything that the situation can be resolved as soon as possible," Adams said.
However, he cautioned "as you know, legal issues can sometimes drag on."
Jordi Puentealto
"Legal issue"? Suspicious.
Simian Lane
Russia, China, US, and Japan merrily competing in the suspension of disbelief boycott Winter games. I thought it would be fine, don’t know what to think about any of it with this actually, with that headline
stickman1760
Anytime Russia is involved there is potential for skullduggery of some sort.
Dave
See, This is why I don't watch anymore, This has happened to the Jumpers too, something about their suits
One other thing, Those Pandas look scary
BroJob Biggs
What an unbelievable shitshow
Fighto!
Well there you go.
No-one can claim many of us didn't warn that this event would be a total disaster.
Addfwyn
Really have no idea what this could be about, not like you really get doping scandals or anything in skating. Did some competitor not meet some prerequisite?
justasking
Russia was accused of doping again.