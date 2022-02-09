Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Beijing Olympics Figure Skating
Gold medalists team from the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates following the victory ceremony after the team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
beijing 2022 winter olympics

Team figure skating award ceremony for Russians, U.S., Japan delayed by legal issue

8 Comments
BEIJING

An ongoing legal issue that could affect the medalists in the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics has caused the award ceremony to be delayed, the IOC said Wednesday.

The ceremony to award the Russian team the gold medals, the United States silver and Japan bronze was pulled from its scheduled slot late Tuesday.

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said the reason was a "legal consultation" required with the governing body of skating. Details of the case were not specified.

"We have athletes that have won medals involved," Adams said at the daily news briefing.

In a one-line statement, the International Skating Union also cited ongoing legal talks.

If any athlete and team were disqualified, an appeal would likely follow to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Canada placed fourth and would be in line to be upgraded.

Some skaters in the men's competition are due to finish their events Thursday and leave China soon after.

"Everyone is doing absolutely everything that the situation can be resolved as soon as possible," Adams said.

However, he cautioned "as you know, legal issues can sometimes drag on."

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

8 Comments
Login to comment

"Legal issue"? Suspicious.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Russia, China, US, and Japan merrily competing in the suspension of disbelief boycott Winter games. I thought it would be fine, don’t know what to think about any of it with this actually, with that headline

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Anytime Russia is involved there is potential for skullduggery of some sort.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

See, This is why I don't watch anymore, This has happened to the Jumpers too, something about their suits

One other thing, Those Pandas look scary

4 ( +4 / -0 )

What an unbelievable shitshow

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Well there you go.

No-one can claim many of us didn't warn that this event would be a total disaster.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Really have no idea what this could be about, not like you really get doping scandals or anything in skating. Did some competitor not meet some prerequisite?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Russia was accused of doping again.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

6 DIY Japanese Arts and Crafts You Can Try at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

3 Lessons On Simplicity From Japanese Moms

Savvy Tokyo

Alternative Paths in Wakayama: Foreigners Making Homes in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Visit to Iwate Prefecture Offers Visitors the Perfect Blend of Nature, Culture and History

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Does JLPT Level Affect Salary and Job Prospects in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #165: Customers Make Too Much Noise on the Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

Planting the Seeds of Your Spring Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan 31 – Feb 6

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan

GaijinPot Blog