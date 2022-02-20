U.S. figure skaters fail in last-gasp court bid to get Olympic silver medals

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier were in the American skating team

By Peter STEBBINGS

American figure skaters have failed in an 11th-hour court bid to receive their Beijing Olympics team event silver medals after they were held back because of the Kamila Valieva doping scandal.

The skaters challenged the International Olympic Committee's decision that the medals cannot be awarded until the 15-year-old Russian's case has been investigated.

But the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said in a statement that it had "decided to dismiss the application" after a hastily-arranged hearing 24 hours before Sunday's closing ceremony.

"Consequently, the decision of the IOC Executive Board... not to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 stands," the statement added.

It will be the first time in Olympic history that medals for an event will not be awarded.

The U.S. team members include Nathan Chen, who was also the individual gold medalist.

Valieva played a starring role in helping the Russian Olympic Committee win the team title early in the Beijing Games. The Americans came second, with Japan third and Canada fourth.

The Russian was informed the day after the conclusion of the team event that she had tested positive in December for a banned substance but CAS ruled she could still take part in the Olympic singles event.

It did not clear her of doping and she faces further investigation.

The IOC said it could not award the team event medals until that process has run its course.

Valieva has returned home to Russia to a hero's welcome after finishing fourth in the individual event. She had been expected to win the singles title but the controversy surrounding her appeared to take its toll as she fell several times during her routine.

She tested positive for trimetazidine, a drug used to treat angina but which is banned for athletes because it can boost endurance.

Valieva's predicament has focused attention once more on Russian athletes at Olympic Games and the IOC's decision to allow Russians supposedly clean of doping to participate.

They are taking part in Beijing under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee because Russia as a country is serving a two-year ban as punishment for a state-sponsored doping program.

