U.S. women rout Switzerland 8-0 in ice hockey; China edges Japan 2-1

Having avoided questions about their heated cross-border rivalry all week because the focus has been on the next opponent, United States women’s hockey coach Joel Johnson and his players could finally address what’s been on everyone’s minds since the Beijing Winter Games opened.
Bring on Canada.
The defending Olympic champions worked out their remaining kinks with a dominating 8-0 win over Switzerland on Sunday to prepare for their Group A finale against Canada on Tuesday.
“I think both teams think there’s no doubt that we can win, and both teams respect their opponent, but they have all the confidence in the world,” Johnson said. “I know that’s how we’re approaching it. I know that’s how Canada is approaching it. And that’s why it’s going to be fun to watch.”
Hilary Knight scored two first-period goals, Alex Cavallini stopped 12 shots, and the Americans (3-0) produced their most complete performance so far.
Kelly Pannek and Jesse Compher also scored twice on a night 13 of 19 U.S. skaters earned at least a point.
“I was really happy with how we played. Just felt like we finally put together a full three periods," defender Lee Stecklein said. "Looking forward to hopefully a practice day tomorrow and then excited for Canada as always.”
The goal eruption came against a Swiss team which had been outscored by a combined 17-3 in losing its first two games, including a 12-1 loss to Canada on Thursday. It also provided the Americans some momentum a day after they had 62 shots but struggled finishing in a 5-0 win over the Russian team.
Cavallini, who won an NCAA championship with Wisconsin in 2011, won in her Olympic debut. She had considered retiring following the 2018 Winter Games.
“It was a long road to get here,” Cavallini said. “To be here again is really special and I seriously can’t thank my teammates enough for making it that much more special tonight."
The road became even longer when Johnson revealed the goalie had been dealing with “some injury stuff” in recent months, without being specific.
“For her to play as well as she has and to recover and to be in my mind at 100%, it’s just fun to see,” Johnson said. “She played great and all the credit goes to her.”
Cavallini’s best save came 8 1/2 minutes into the second period, in getting across to her left to stop the Swiss on a 2-on-1 break.
Johnson has now rotated in all three of his goalies, with Nicole Hensley getting the shutout against ROC.
Knight opened the scoring by driving to the net and converting her own rebound for a power-play goal 5:40 in. The game was essentially over when Compher, Knight and Pannek scored in a span of 2:11 to put the U.S. up 4-0 by the 16:15 mark of the first period.
Knight now has nine career Olympic goals to tie Monique Lamoureux-Morando for fifth on the U.S. list. And she increased her Olympic point total to 22, one behind Katie King, who ranks third.
Amanda Kessel and Dani Cameranesi also scored.
Switzerland, making its fifth Olympic appearance, is being outclassed at Beijing after finishing fourth at the world championships in August, and eight years after winning the bronze medal at the Sochi Games.
Saskia Maurer, making her Winter Games debut, stopped 17 of 22 shots before being pulled after one period. Andrea Braendli finished with 41 saves over the final two.
Rather than be discouraged by the outcome, Swiss captain Lara Stalder said playing elite opponents such as the U.S. and Canada is an important measuring stick to see how much her team still needs to grow.
“We have a lot of young players that need to learn how to play those games, that you’ve got to do everything it takes for the team, and you’ve got to check your ego,” Stalder said, noting Switzerland is already guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals.
“We can’t get too low. And we’ve got to battle tomorrow, maybe get a win tomorrow and then be ready,” she added, looking ahead to facing Finland.
In the day’s only other game, Le Mi scored the lone shootout goal to secure host China a 2-1 win over Japan. By virtue of the shootout loss, Japan (2-0-1) earned a point to secure one of Group B’s three spots in the quarterfinals, the furthest the nation’s women’s team has advanced in three Olympic appearances.
China (2-1), in its Olympic debut, can clinch a quarterfinal berth with a win over Sweden in its final preliminary round game, or with one more loss by Sweden (0-2) or Denmark (0-2).© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
2 Comments
Login to comment
KariHaruka
Putting aside the unethical approach of the Chinese stacking both their women's & men's teams with Canadian & US imports (players who don't have an ounce of Chinese ancestry), specifically for these Olympic games.
It is fantastic to see the continued growth and development of women's ice hockey in Japan.
The Japanese have been getting progressively better with every tournament and you can see the results. First ever Olympic quarter final appearance for the Japanese women and this is only the beginning.
With Japan's U18s Women's team winning the gold medal at the 2020 Youth Winter Olympics. There is a lot of young and promising talent coming through the system.
MarkX
JT, I think you made a typo, it is not spelled Le Mi, but really Hannah MIller! I'm sorry but that is a bit of a joke having 13 Canadian and American players playing for China. Nonetheless, Japan fought hard and almost won. The lone regulation time goal was a big mistake by the keeper.
I agree with kariharuka, it is great to see how the women's game has progressed and how they play so hard, but without penalties or any dirty play!
William Cramer
I find it difficult that the Olympic Committee would not address the fact that many of China's players are not Chinese or were even born in that country, hence the one that scored the game winning goal. A foreign coaching staff is one thing, but the players should be required to be from the country in which they play for. With that approach, any country could buy the very best players in the world to play for them in the Olympics. All I would say to China's "athletes for hire" is that I hope you enjoy it there because your home country does not want you back. Wear your Chinese names from now on.
I am in awe at the skill and speed of the Japanese women in ice hockey! I enjoy watching their play more than the NHL. Stay strong ladies!