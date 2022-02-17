Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Beijing Olympics Details Photo Gallery
Eliska Brezinova, of the Czech Republic, finger nails are seen after the women's short program during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
beijing 2022 winter olympics

Olympic flair on display around the Beijing Games

BEJING

Whether it’s an earring that looks like a curling stone or a country's flag painted onto fingernails, Olympic flair is being displayed by athletes and others in a variety of ways at the Beijing Games.

It’s not always easy to spot, but the accessorizing is popping up at venues around the Games. Look closely to see necklaces with Olympic rings, messages written on hands with markers and even tattoos. One South Korean curler had mascot Bing Dwen Dwen – perhaps the breakout star of the Games – painted onto a nail. A Canadian snowboarder wore a mouth guard with a maple leaf.

The flair being displayed isn’t always Olympic-related, and it’s not always by athletes. At the women’s halfpipe finals, a volunteer was spotted sporting a rubber duck on the top of his helmet.

