Boycotts, COVID and controversy with one month to go until Beijing Olympics

The Beijing Winter Olympics begin one month on Tuesday with diplomatic boycotts, the coronavirus and the fate of Peng Shuai all hanging heavy over the Games.
The Chinese capital on February 4-20 will become the first host of a Winter and Summer Olympics, having staged the Games in 2008, seen then as a coming-out party for what has since become the world's second-largest economy.
This time, China's communist rulers hope the Games will inspire 300 million winter sports enthusiasts and help unite the world in the face of the pandemic.
With the Games taking place inside a "bubble" cocooning the nearly 3,000 athletes together with non-competitors, it looks being the most restricted mass sporting event since COVID-19.
Organizers have pledged to make the Games "green, inclusive, open and clean", but environmentalists question that claim and smog remains a frequent hazard in China, especially in winter.
Hinting at the controversies which have surrounded the Games, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told state media: "The political manipulation of a few Western politicians will not damage the excitement of the Olympics, but will only expose their own ugliness."
Rights groups have long called for a boycott over China's human rights record, especially its treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the northwest region of Xinjiang.
Last month the Biden administration said it would not send U.S. diplomatic or official representation to the Games over China's "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses".
Beijing warned that the United States "will pay the price" but that did not stop Australia, Britain and Canada joining the diplomatic boycott. Athletes of those countries will still compete.
China is also facing demands to guarantee the safety of tennis player Peng.
The 35-year-old, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion, was not heard from for nearly three weeks after accusing former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault.
Peng has since reappeared in public in China but doubts remain about how free and safe she is. She will loom large over the Games.
Then there is the coronavirus. China, where the virus emerged in late 2019, has pursued a zero-COVID strategy with tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns. Xian, a city of 13 million people, has been locked down for nearly two weeks.
Omicron is not thought to have driven what is a small outbreak by the standards of other countries, but the highly contagious variant presents a fresh challenge to authorities and the Games.
Omicron has already impacted the Olympics with NHL players no longer coming.
David Shoemaker, chief executive and secretary general of the Canadian Olympic Committee, admitted that "we're worried".
"We're confident that these Games can still be scheduled safely, but we're taking it day-by-day," he told local media.
The Olympics, which take place just six months after the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games, will be held in a "closed-loop" bubble where all athletes must be vaccinated, have daily COVID tests and nobody in the bubble will be allowed to leave.
The Games will be held in three "zones" and make use of new venues and some from 2008, including the "Bird's Nest" national stadium for the opening and closing ceremonies.
China has committed to having spectators -- a step forward from Tokyo -- but it is still unclear how many there will be and none will be from overseas.
In terms of stars, American ski ace Mikaela Shiffrin is chasing a third Olympic gold but her preparations have been hit by COVID after she tested positive.
There had also been doubt about "Ice Prince" Yuzuru Hanyu after he suffered an ankle injury but he delivered a sizzling performance in Japan's recent national ice-skating championships as he pursues a third Olympic gold.
There will be huge interest too in Chloe Kim, the American snowboarder who melted hearts when she won gold aged 17 at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018, while Eileen Gu looks like being one of the faces of the Games.
The 18-year-old grade-A student and model, born and raised in California, switched from the United States to represent China and is hot favorite for gold in freestyle skiing.
Sports forecasters Gracenote estimate that Norway will top the medal table for the second straight Winter Games.© 2022 AFP
Hokkaidoboy
It's concerning how the IOC (and for those of us who like football, FIFA) prefer money over human rights. And I meant FIFA for Qatar.
In his book Freedom, exiled HK activist Nathan Law explains to the world the terrible ways that China has treated Hong Kong people, and how they have curtailed its freedoms to appease the CCP and silence opposition voices.
FYI
One thing for sure, no one escaping from that Olympic bubble.
Big Brother be watching!
Fighto!
Boycott the Genocide Games, as well as all those who attend and collaborate with China and their sick event.
It is going to be a huge failure.
kurisupisu
What foreign athlete wants to compete in one large prison camp?
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Boycott all those that attend has to be the most ignorant stupendous and ridiculous comment.
Don't you think that's a bit harsh to discriminate even the athletes and spectators because of the allegations of Chinese governments human rights issues ?
Fighto!
They are FACTS not allegations. China is practicing genocide against Muslim Uighyurs and other minority groups in the millions in concentration camps.
I guess, historically, some people had no problems supporting sports events in apartheid South Africa, or Nazi Germany. These shameful people were on the wrong side of history. China is anti-humanity and needs to be sent a message.
Boycott the Genocide Games.
quercetum
No calling it genocide does not make it a fact. We need evidence. It’s called due process. The results of the Uighur Tribunal was reported by the BBC.
Reading the tribunal's judgement, Sir Geoffrey said there was "no evidence of mass killings" in Xinjiang, but he said that the alleged efforts to prevent births amounted to genocidal intent.
The sterilization of women is the alleged genocide.
Sam Watters
You could use this sentence to induce vomiting.
Iron Lad
I support Beijing Olympics!
justasking
Boycott!!! Free Hing Kong! Free Tibet! Free the Uyghurs! Leave West Philippine Sea!!!
japanguy
I wonder why Islamic countries are not protesting publicly genocide against Muslim Uighyurs in china.
Oldyeller
Better yet, Boycott the Olympics, period!
Humanity needs to wake up to the waste of money and environmental damage of these games and for what? So a handful of yahoos who get a free party every 2 years compliments of everyones else's $.
DaDude
China had exactly the same human rights issues in 2008 during the Summer Games but they were successful and had many upon many viewers and diplomats attend. China unleashed this virus upon the World and tried to cover it up so now the World is focused on China. They dug their own grave if these games don't profit or break even.
Addfwyn
@Fighto!
No, they are the very definition of allegations. There is no evidence of any genocide. Heck, there is no case in history of the victims of a genocide actually experiencing population growth.
This isn't WW2-era where people could just be ignorant to the truth around them. We live in an age of unparalleled access to information. Regardless of government control, if there is evidence of something it gets out. It is insane to believe that a mass genocide could somehow be kept so effectively suppressed that there is not a single shred of reasonable evidence that it exists. And no, satellite images of public buildings do not constitute concentration camps. If there was anything more concrete, the images would have been blasted on every newspaper across the states. Nevermind the outcry that would exist from the Muslim world as a whole.
Look, if you want to boycott the Beijing Olympics, there are plenty of reasons to do so without making up more. Boycott them because the IOC is a corrupt organization, because the Olympics are a corrupt event, or because it is a terrible idea to hold them during a pandemic. I would support any of those reasons.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
@ fighto
Allegations or facts regardless- my point is "not" to be prejudice towards everyone who is planning on attending the Chinese Olympics by boycotting them is not justifiable in my opinion and makes you sound like a childish terrorist.
It's a sporting event and the athletes have absolutely nothing to do with the Chinese governments actions.
Iam not defending china!
shogun36
Pretty sure all this happened about a half a year ago, in Tokyo. What a shock............
noriahojanen
Zero corona totalitarian approach will fail. Omicron outwits their complacency. The Beijing Games will be held without the audience, or even something worse, and it's a big blow, loss of face to Beijing leadership.
SDCA
The Olympics should only be held in Greece for summer and a peaceful country like Sweden for winter. Who else agrees?